Fifth Season Secures Sales for “Saint-Pierre”

Los Angeles-based Fifth Season has inked a number of sales for the first season of Saint-Pierre, Hawco Productions’ police procedural commissioned by CBC in Canada. The second season launched on CBC on January 5, 2026.

The series stars Josephine Jobert (Death in Paradise), Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Caught, Jack Ryan) and James Purefoy (Rome, Sex Education, The Following).

Season 1 was sold to UKTV (U.K.), France Televisions (France), ABC (Australia), Disney (Belgium and Eastern Europe), Quebecor Content (French Canada), FreeTV (Israel), Sky (New Zealand) and BBC Studios (Netherlands and Poland).

Saint-Pierre is set in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon, a remote French territory just off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. It follows Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick (Hawco), exiled there after probing a local politician’s corruption. His arrival disrupts Deputy Chief Geneviève ‘Arch’ Archambault (Jobert), a Parisian with her own reasons for being on the island. Despite initial distrust, Fitz and Arch must work together to solve crimes in a place where the serene exterior hides significant criminal activity.