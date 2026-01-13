European Audiovisual Observatory Now Led by Norway

The European Audiovisual Observatory is kicking off 2026 under its new Norwegian presidency.

The Observatory is headed by its rotating annual presidency which is renewed every January. Norway, which follows on from Austria in 2025, is represented within the Observatory’s Executive Council by Mari Velsand, director general of the Norwegian Media Authority.

As every year, a media conference is hosted by the presidency of the Observatory in the first half of June. This will take place as an in-person event in Oslo. Participation is open to all interested members of the public.

Mari Velsand said: “The media field is living through fundamental changes, and providing facts and relevant analysis is more important than ever. In this context, the European Audiovisual Observatory plays an important role, and so does cooperation and the exchange of experiences between our countries. I am looking forward to contributing to this important work through the Norwegian presidency in 2026.”

The Observatory, a Council of Europe organization, is based in Strasbourg and has been providing facts, figures and analysis of the film, television and video industries in Europe since 1992.