Ofcom Investigates X

The U.K.’s independent online safety watchdog, Ofcom, has opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X under the Online Safety Act, to determine whether it has complied with its duties to protect people in the U.K. from content that is illegal in the U.K..

In a statement, Ofcom said, “There have been deeply concerning reports of the Grok AI chatbot account on X being used to create and share undressed images of people – which may amount to intimate image abuse or pornography – and sexualized images of children that may amount to child sexual abuse material.”

After being integrated into X, Grok’s latest update allows users to manipulate photos of women and children to depict them in bikinis or provocative poses.

Ofcom can potentially slap X with a fine of up to 10 percent of its worldwide revenue.