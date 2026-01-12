Banijay Inks Social Media Deal with Jeremy Pang

Banijay Rights has secured an agreement to manage the social media for British chef, author and television personality, Jeremy Pang.

Under the deal, Banijay will oversee Pang’s digital presence across YouTube and Facebook, leveraging shows from his existing catalog, including Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen, produced by Electric Robin (part of Banijay U.K.), and YouTube channel School of Wok, while exploring future digital-first opportunities for new content.

The move bolsters Banijay Rights’ portfolio in the culinary space where it already manages TV chef Mary Berry’s social media pages.

Jeremy Pang is best known for his expertise in Pan-Asian cuisine. He is a familiar face on British television; in May this year, Jeremy Pang’s Hong Kong Kitchen aired on ITV and ITVX in the U.K.. The six-part series, created in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, followed Jeremy and friends around the great city, delving into the heart of Cantonese culture and its gastronomy.