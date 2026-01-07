Fox Entertainment Launches FOX Creator Studios

FOX Entertainment has launched FOX Creator Studios, a new digital-first division debuting with a focus on food content.

The inaugural roster boasts some of the world’s most influential culinary voices, including Gordon Ramsay, Rosanna Pansino, Jolly, Sorted Food, Food Theorists, and Little Remy Food.

“Creators are today’s production companies, storytellers, and superstars,” said Rob Wade, CEO of FOX Entertainment. “They command massive audiences, build genuine fan communities in real time, and redefine what global hits look like. At FOX Creator Studios, we’re backing the next generation of talent by investing in creators, growing their brands, and helping them develop new IP, while expanding their reach on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and every platform worldwide, across every genre, and together building long-term cultural operating systems.”

The studio has already signed chef Gordon Ramsay; baker Rosanna Pansino; British duo Jolly (Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal); Sorted Food, a collective of lifelong friends; Food Theorists, a channel blending science, history, and experimentation; and Little Remy Food, a food creator turning snack culture into fast-paced shorts.