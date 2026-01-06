Gusto TV Programs Nominated for Taste Awards

Gusto TV has received multiple nominations from the 17th annual Taste Awards, recognizing excellence across food television, reality programming, and new series categories.

Gusto TV earned general category nominations in Best Food Program – Television, Best Reality Series, and Best New Series for its original series Cook the Books and Bring on the Karbs.

In addition, Gusto TV secured Viewer’s Choice Award nominations, including Best Single Topic Series presented by Gowan’s Cider and Best Multi Camera Production. Viewer’s Choice winners will be determined by public vote and announced at the official award ceremony.

“It takes a talented group of creative people to bring a television show to life,” said Chris Knight, president & CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “Being recognized by the Taste Awards is a testament to how hardworking and committed our team truly is. A special round of applause also goes to our exceptional hosts, Shahir Massoud, Josh Karbelnik and Erica Karbelnik — congratulations to all!”

The Taste Awards ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills on March 7, 2026.