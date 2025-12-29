The Full Picture: 2025 World TV Biz

Just by looking at the covers of VideoAge’s 2025 editions, like magic, the year in review appears in a way that only VideoAge seems able to offer.

No tit-for-tat stories, only hard news and tough reporting, starting in January with a story about the “Future of FAST,” then “Content Development” and ” Reinventing Linear TV” — without neglecting the Miami TV markets and sports on television.

Then, in February, VideoAge tacked the “E.U. Media,” and explored how to “Move Social Media Talent to Legacy Media.” Plus, Series Mania and the very first MIP London were previewed.

May was devoted to the traditional L.A. Screenings, reviewing the new U.S. TV schedule, the game of musical chairs played by Hollywood studio executives, and the independent L.A. Screenings, housed at the Roosevelt hotel.

The June Issue covered “Media Ownership,” “In-Flight Entertainment,” and previewed the NATPE Budapest, with a suggestion to move the event dates, which the organizers eventually did, prior to pausing the CEE mart.

August focused on the African TV market, MIP Africa, the Venice Film Festival, Buenos Aires’ Jornadas, and looked forward to TIFF’s new Toronto film market, scheduled for September 2026.

October saw the unfolding of four critical issues: “Managing Broadcast and Streaming Services”; the MIPCOM Cannes market viewed from the perspective of content buyers; the financial burden of sports TV rights; and the growing challenges of mergers and acquisitions, which are more pressing now than ever.

The November/December edition concluded the year with an in-depth analysis of Media For Europe, “Sports Vs. Reality TV,” and program acquisitions for Latin America.

VideoAge 2025 editions are available here.