Alex Springer Gears Up for Acquisitions

Germany’s media group Axel Springer, with offices in Berlin and New York City, is in acquisition mode. According to Mathias Döpfner, Springer’s CEO and one of the group’s major shareholders, the company — which owns Welt TV (formerly N24) and publications such as Bild, Die Welt in Germany, and Politico in the U.S. — is looking to acquire several businesses.

The 62-year-old Döpfner, a former editor of Germany’s national newspaper Die Welt, became Axel Springer’s CEO in 2002. He is now focused on expanding into digital media and paying special attention to AI-related businesses.

The Financial Times recently reported that Döpfner had shown interest in acquiring The Wall Street Journal, but the paper made it clear that it is not for sale.