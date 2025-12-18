Banijay to Rep “All Star Hide and Seek” Format

Banijay Entertainment has signed a deal with Finland’s Rabbit Films to acquire the international rights to All Star Hide and Seek.

Created by Roni Bäck, the format originally launched on Finnish streamer Ruuti+ in 2024 with a second season debuting on the platform in October this year. The concept grew out of Bäck’s long-running YouTube hide-and-seek videos.

The format sees influencers and TV personalities hiding across real-world locations – from amusement parks to cultural landmarks – while the host deploys creative tactics to track them down. The 22-minute length episodes are designed for streaming audiences and culminate in a finale for a cash prize.