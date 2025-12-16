The Early Holiday TV Season

In the U.S., the TV ad campaigns for the holiday season started as early as August 2025!

This was because retailers feared that, by December, consumers — worried about inflation and rising costs due to import taxes — would have already spent their holiday budgets.

The Christmas TV ad campaigns intensified in October, and in the following months U.S. retailers spent $1.47 billion on TV commercials, a 13 percent increase from the 2024 Christmas season. However, from November 1 to December 7 alone, about $5.8 billion was allocated to digital media, a four percent increase from the same period in 2024.

Interestingly, and contrary to political ads, consumers tend to like holiday advertising.