Instagram Lands on TV Screens

Amazon Fire TV and Meta are bringing Instagram reels to TV screens. The companies are testing an Instagram for TV app that can be accessed with the users’ Instagram account and will display short-form video content on their TV screens.

“Our mission is to get you to the world’s best content fast, and we’re thrilled to welcome Instagram to Fire TV,” said Aidan Marcuss, vice president of Fire TV. “We’re committed to keep pushing the boundaries of entertainment on customers’ biggest screens — the Instagram team has built an awesome experience, and we’re excited to be the first place to offer it. We can’t wait to see what customers think.”

The app supports up to five accounts and includes search, browse and like functionality. The app is available now in the U.S. on select Amazon Fire TV devices.

In 2018 Meta (then Facebook) launched a dedicated IGTV mobile app for watching long-form content, but the service was discontinued in 2022.