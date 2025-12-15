Talpa, FOX Play in “The House of Hide and Seek”

Talpa Studios, FOX Entertainment Studios and director-creator David Grifhorst have launched new family entertainment format The House of Hide & Seek.

Inspired by the classic childhood game, the series has been commissioned by RTL 4 in the Netherlands, set to premiere in 2026 on RTL 4 and to stream on Videoland.

In each episode, six celebrity contestants take on a series of nerve-racking rounds inside a gigantic two-story house with more than 120 hiding spots. Every round starts on the studio floor, before a live studio audience. Here, the players face a visual puzzle or quiz. Correct answers add money to their personal ‘Moneyball’, a portable vault they must protect at all cost. After each puzzle, the players get 90 seconds to hide inside the gigantic house. They have to try and outsmart the only – empty handed – player left on the studio floor. This player becomes the hunter and has exactly one minute to find one of his opponents. If he succeeds, he steals a Moneyball and stays in the game: the discovered player is eliminated. Fail, and the seeker is out.

The House of Hide & Seek is created by Talpa Studios and David Grifhorst, in creative partnership with FOX Entertainment Studios and produced by Talpa Studios.