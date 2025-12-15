Rose d’Or Latinos Noms

The nominees for the third edition of the Rose d’Or Latinos Awards have been unveiled, with the gala final set to take place in Miami on January 20 as part of Content Americas (January 19-22, 2026).

The nominees were selected from more than 300 submissions and evaluated by a jury co-chaired by Angelique Boyer and Pierluigi Gazzolo.

The jury — made up of nearly 200 industry executives from Ibero-America — includes producers, commissioners and buyers from companies such as Amazon MGM Studios, Atresmedia, Banijay, Canela Media, Caracol, DirecTV, Disney, Globo, Mediapro, Mediaset Spain, Movistar Plus+, Paramount, RCN, RTVE, Secuoya Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Spotify, Telemundo Studios, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, Warner Bros Discovery and YouTube.

With six nominees in each of the 14 categories, this year’s finalists come from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Portugal and U.S. Hispanic.

In this third edition, the Rose d’Or Latinos will also present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Argentinian screenwriter/director/producer Juan José Campanella.

