Up the Ladder: NHK, Channel 4, PACT

• NHK has appointed current vice president Tatsuhiko Inoue as the next president of NHK, effective January 25, 2026. Inoue joined NHK as a news reporter in 1980; he became a member of NHK’s Executive Board and was appointed senior director in 2014. In February 2023, he was appointed executive vice president of NHK.

Before Inoue, six consecutive presidents came from outside the broadcaster. He is the first NHK official to become president since 2005, when Hashimoto Genichi took up the position.

• Channel 4 has appointed Priya Dogra as the next chief executive of Channel 4. Dogra is currently chief Advertising, Group Data & New Revenue officer at Sky. Prior to joining Sky, she served as president & managing director for Warner Bros. Discovery EMEA.

• Nigel Warner will succeed John McVay as chief executive of the U.K.’s Producers Alliance for TV and Cinema (PACT). Warner is currently the U.K. Policy consultant for the Motion Picture Association as well as special counsel at communications consultancy Lexington. He will take up his new position at Pact on March 2, 2026.