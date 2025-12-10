Line-up for Final Sundance Fest in Utah Unveiled

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival — running January 22-February 1, 2026 — has unveiled the line-up for the final edition of the festival to be held in Park City, Utah, before the event moves to Colorado in 2027.

The festival will also be commemorating Sundance founder Robert Redford, who died last September. There will be a special screening of his feature Downhill Racer, among other events.

The festival line-up includes 97 projects representing 28 countries. Among the world premieres are new films starring Natalie Portman (The Gallerist), Charli XCX (who stars in three films, including a title she produced), and Salman Rushdie (documentary Knife).

The complete program is available here.