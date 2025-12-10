Hollywood Stars Support Marine Toys for Tots

The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, produced by Associated Television International, will be televised nationwide as a two-hour primetime special on The CW Network on December 12, 2025.

This year’s parade — held on November 30, 2025 — featured 2025 Grand Marshal Luke Wilson and Humanitarian of the Year, Anthony Anderson. The Parade hosts included Laura McKenzie and Erik Estrada, plus pre-show co-hosts Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams.

Appearances at the live parade included Terry Fator, Byron Scott, AC Green, music artist Estelle, DWTS’ Sharna Burgess, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, plus 90210’s Ian Ziering, Cara Jade Myers (Killers of The Flower Moon), Jack Murillo (Battlefield Six), Vivica A. Fox, Stefanie Powers, Marisol Nichols (CW Riverdale), Kareem Davis, Natalie Burn, Timothy Woodward Jr., Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Cesar Millan, influencers Rachel McCord, Sebastian Topete, and Nour Khodr, performer Liz Lentz, performer Melinda Lindner, performer Sara Reeves, Thelma Houston, and Alexia Smith (Ms. Hollywood), former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and General Laster.

The parade also included seven award-winning bands, nine character balloons, six floats, and 16 novelties, including 39 Nate Truman Star Cars from movies and television shows.