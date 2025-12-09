EU Opens Antitrust Investigation Against Google

The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation to assess whether Google has breached EU competition rules by using the content of web publishers, as well as content uploaded on YouTube, for AI purposes.

The investigation will examine whether Google is distorting competition by imposing unfair terms and conditions on publishers and content creators, or by granting itself privileged access to such content.

The Commission is concerned that Google may have used the content of web publishers to provide generative AI-powered services on its search results pages without appropriate compensation to publishers and without offering them the possibility to refuse use of their content.

In September, the EU fined Google 2.95 billion euro for breaching antitrust rules by favoring its own ad exchange in the ad selection process.