Autentic Launches ‘Wheels & Steel’ Channel

Munich-based Autentic (part of Beta) has launched FAST channel ‘Wheels & Steel’ on Samsung TV Plus in the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium, with confirmed launches in North America scheduled for the coming months.

The English-language channel showcases the world of heavy machinery, precision engineering and raw power, from colossal construction equipment and mega machines to salvage missions.

Alongside titles from Autentic’s catalog, the channel also features additional programming supplied by WELT through a dedicated content licensing deal. Highlights include series What Went Wrong, Exceptional Engineering, Containership XXL, Salvagemasters, and Giant Logistics.

Autentic now operates eight FAST channels, including Terra Mater WILD and SPIEGEL TV Konflikte.