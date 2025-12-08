Not As Easy As ABC

Since 1976, U.S. network ABC has been the home for exclusive Academy Award TV content, including televising the Oscars live, but their current deal concludes in 2028 and they are vacillating over whether to continue the relationship, as it is looking like the network may not want to renew the deal, because of the cost involved.

Despite negotiating with ABC and several other parties for most of this year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not been able to make a final decision. Sources inform that, at the moment, NBC is showing a greater interest, along with YouTube. The new deal is expected to be for up to 10-years.

While the actual award show is an expensive production for ABC, the less obvious costs are more than just around the big Oscars night — estimated at more than $100 million. (By Mike Reynolds)