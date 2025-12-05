TIFF Market Unveils Details About First Edition

Ahead of the inaugural TIFF: The Market launch in 2026, new information about the global event has been shared today by TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and the recently appointed head of Market Charles Tremblay.

Set to take place September 10–16, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Market will provide 650 market screening slots and feature an expanded speaker summit. Agencies including CAA, UTA, and WME are confirmed to participate in the mart with completed and packaged projects.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) will be the primary business hub with 120 exhibitor spaces, multiple market programming stages, business lounges, an innovation zone, and market screenings at the venue’s new cinemas. In addition to the MTCC, sales suites will be available at nearby hotels, including the InterContinental Toronto Center, and The Ritz-Carlton.

More than 250 new international buyers are being invited to attend the market, in addition to the 800 buyers who attend TIFF annually. Screenings will begin two days before the festival and the market at TIFF Lightbox.

The event’s program includes a seven-day speakers summit; a project market for projects in development supporting co-productions; an IP showcase welcoming publishers and IP owners to present their work to producers, financiers, and studios; and a suite of talent development labs supporting directors, screenwriters, and series creators.

TIFF: The Market will also feature an innovation hub platforming eight new projects across the growing XR, AI, and immersive sectors.

The Market is funded by the Government of Canada with a C$23 million investment and supported by Telefilm Canada.