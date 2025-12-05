More Than 250 Buyers Confirmed to Attend MIP London

MIP London has confirmed that more than 250 buyers to date are set to attend the second edition of the content market taking place at the IET London and Savoy Hotel from February 22-24, 2026.

“MIP London’s first edition successfully drew more international buyers, distributors, producers, and therefore more opportunities, to what has become such a key week in the international industry calendar in London.” said Lucy Smith, director of MIP London and MIPCOM Cannes. “For our second edition MIP London goes beyond traditional television by joining the dots with the transformational digital side of the business including creators, brands, microdramas, podcasting, and of course the dominant subject on everyone’s agenda, AI.”

The buyers confirmed to date include key acquisitions and commissioning executives from Amazon Studios, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, National Geographic, Nickelodeon International, MUBI, Sky, ZDF, RTL, RTE, Nine Entertainment, Red Bull Media House, Al Jazeera International, TV 2 Norway, TV Nova, Reshet, Britbox International, Kidstream, Bellmedia, Viasat, ITV, BBC, AMC Networks, Globo, PBS, The Walt Disney Company and Samsung.

For its second edition, the market has made improvements to the format, moving to a 3-day schedule, running 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. New for 2026, MIP London will start with a new buyers-focused Sunday and will offer a greater emphasis on matchmaking running across all three days.

As last year, MIP London will be free to attend for all qualified buyers. Plus, an enhanced Hosted Buyer Program will bring together buyers and delegates through curated, pre-scheduled meetings.

The inaugural 2025 edition welcomed over 2800 delegates from 47 countries.