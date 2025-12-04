Sports Still Deliver for Broadcast TV

On U.S. television, what Americans and Canadians call “football” still delivers large audiences to the broadcast networks. During the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27, CBS recorded 57 million viewers for the Dallas Cowboys – Kansas City Chiefs National Football League (NFL) game.

Similarly, FOX’s coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions NFL game drew 47.7 million viewers, and NBC’s broadcast of the Cincinnati Bengals-Baltimore Ravens NFL game attracted 28.4 million viewers.

Reportedly, the previous record audience for an NFL Thanksgiving game was in 2022, when 42.1 million viewers watched on ABC.