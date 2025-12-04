Fremantle to Rep “The Life of St. Peter” Doc

Fremantle is showcasing a new documentary presented by Roberto Benigni, examining the life and legacy of Saint Peter.

The Life Of St Peter is made in partnership with the Vatican during the Jubilee year and filmed on location in the Vatican and Rome. Benigni visits St. Peter’s Dome, the Basilica itself, The Vatican Necropolis and its grottos and gardens.

First launching on December 10 in Italy, airing on Rai 1 as a feature-length primetime television event, the documentary highlights Peter’s role in shaping the early Church and his enduring symbolic status as the first Pope.

The doc is distributed globally from Stand By Me Productions (a Fremantle company) and is also available as a three-part series.

In other Fremantle news, crime drama series Bad Cop will be adapted as an Astro Originals series for Malaysian audiences. The local version of the scripted format is set to premiere across all Astro platforms starting December 19, 2025.

The format was originally produced by Talpa Germany for broadcast on RTL Television in Germany. Fremantle handles global sales.