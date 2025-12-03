Fifth Season Secures Sales for “Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders”

Fifth Season has secured multiple sales for the three-part docuseries Death Cap: The Mushroom Murders, which the company co-produced with Dreamchaser and Den of Martians.

Originally commissioned by Stan in Australia, the series is directed by the Gil Marsden (United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper) and chronicles the high-profile case of Erin Patterson — an Australian woman convicted of fatally poisoning three relatives with a mushroom-laced meal.

The deals include Netflix (U.K.), CNN (US & Canada), Bell Media (French Canada), SVT (Sweden), DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and MTV Oy (Finland). Stan will air the final two episodes of the series later this year.

Photo credit: Catherine Marciniak Planet Fungi