WBD Bids Under The JOD Lenses

Netflix, Paramount, and Comcast (NBCUniversal) are renewing their bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, each increasing their offer.

In the second round of bids — on December 1 — Netflix made a mostly cash-based offer, while Paramount improved its cash offer. Comcast has also sweetened its bid, but, like Netflix, it is not interested in WBD’s cable channels.

Reportedly, all three bidders are closely monitored by the U.S. Justice Department for potential antitrust concerns, since WBD’s HBO Max would strengthen each suitor’s own streaming service and the studio’s large film and television libraries would significantly increase the market power of both Paramount and NBCUniversal.