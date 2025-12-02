Keshet to Rep “Murder at the Dead Sea”

Keshet International has acquired Keshet 12’s Murder at the Dead Sea, a crime thriller starring Tehran’s Niv Sultan in the lead role.

Set to premiere on Keshet 12 on December 22, this locked-room “whodunnit” set in a COVID hotel is created by Raz Yuvan (Kfula, Hezi and Sons), directed by Tomer Shani (Carthargo, Nehama), and produced by Yoav Gross Productions (Nutuk, Red Skies, Manayek).

Murder at the Dead Sea opens with the mysterious death of Sarah Hacohen, a pop icon whose body plummets from the ninth floor of a quarantined hotel during the height of the pandemic. What begins as an apparent suicide quickly unravels into a dark web of deceit, betrayal, and murder. Trapped in isolation, young police investigator Revi Shem-Tov (Sultan) must uncover the truth among a group of quarantined strangers — each hiding secrets more dangerous than the virus itself.