Blink49 Partners with Belletrist Productions

Toronto-based Blink49 Studios has signed an exclusive two-year first-look producing deal with Belletrist Productions, the company founded by Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss and best known for its work on series such as Tell Me Lies (Hulu) and First Kill (Netflix).

Under the pact, Blink49 Studios and Belletrist will develop and produce scripted television projects.

“Karah and I are incredibly excited to partner with Blink49,” said Emma Roberts. “Their commitment to bold storytelling and their appetite for rich, writer-driven material from global books to emerging IP makes them an ideal collaborator as we continue developing stories with a team so aligned with our creative vision.”

Belletrist Productions, which originated from the Belletrist book club, continues to expand its footprint in the television space, leaning into its literary roots and championing distinct voices and rich, character-driven narratives.