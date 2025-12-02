“Adolescence” Wins Big at Rose D’Or Awards

The winners of the 64th annual Rose d’Or Awards were announced during a ceremony at Kings Place in London on December 1, hosted by comedian Dara Ó Briain. The event honored international excellence across 13 program categories and four special awards.

Adolescence emerged as one of the biggest winners, securing accolades for Drama, Emerging Talent and the Golden Rose. The Netflix show also celebrated Owen Cooper’s recognition as Emerging Talent of the Year.

The Performance of the Year Award was presented to the ensemble cast of HBO Spain comedy drama Furia (Rage).

Veteran U.K. actor Anne Reid received the Lifetime Achievement Award, recognized for a career spanning more than six decades.

The U.S. took the Comedy Drama or Sitcom category with Seth Rogen’s Apple TV series The Studio; while Japan won the Comedy Entertainment prize for Ants.

Norway’s The Box won in Competition Reality, and Belgium triumphed in Arts with Soundtrack to a Coup d’État.

Other winners included BBC animated film Tiddler (Children & Youth); Sky’s A League of Their Own (Studio Entertainment); and Channel 4’s The Jury: Murder Trial (Factual Entertainment & Reality).

Presenting the Golden Rose, Jean Philip De Tender, director of media and deputy director general at the European Broadcasting Union, said: “This year’s submissions highlight the power of our industry to reflect the lives of diverse communities and offer audiences stories they can trust. Whether delivered through digital innovation or emerging formats, the work honored tonight shows a shared commitment to storytelling with genuine purpose. Congratulations to all the nominees and this evening’s winners. We are proud to recognize creators whose impact reaches well beyond the screen.”

Mark Rowland, chair of the Rose d’Or, added: “Congratulations to the winners and to everyone from a remarkable field of more than 600 entries from 30 countries. Each year the bar rises again. The ambition, craft and imagination on display across these categories is extraordinary, and our judges had an exceptionally tough job choosing between so many outstanding programs.”

Read the complete list of winners here.