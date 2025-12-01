Fremantle Reps ‘The Advent Calendar” Format

Fremantle has acquired international distribution and production rights to “The Advent Calendar,” a festive themed dating format, where one single is on a special quest to find love in time for Christmas, by opening 24 doors of a larger-than-life Advent calendar.

Created by Sphere Media in collaboration with Bell Media, the program sees the players go on a variety of dates, complete with romantic twists and funny moments — guided by a comedian and host, affectionately known as the “fairy godmother.” On the final day, only one suitor can be chosen to accompany them to their family’s Christmas dinner.

The Advent Calendar will air from December 1 on Bell Media’s steaming platform, Crave, and will also air as daily episodes until Christmas Eve.