“My Otter Diary” Gets New Version for Japan

All3Media International has partnered with NHK Japan, Oxford Scientific Films and Aranya Parva Creations to co-produce a new 90-minute special version of wildlife documentary My Otter Diary for the Japanese market.

Filmed over three years, My Otter Diary follows wildlife filmmaker and National Geographic explorer Sugandhi Gadadhar as she uncovers the lives of otters in one of India’s most rapidly changing waterways. The NHK Natural History Department will lead the creative development for the new version with Oxford Scientific Films and Aranya Parva Creations, and NHK’s channel will hold the exclusive broadcast premier window for both the 90-minute NHK version and the 60-minute original international version in Japan. All3Media International will represent the new 90- minute version outside of Japan.

All3Media International has already signed a host of acquisitions for the original 60-minute version, including a pan-territory deal with Viasat World for CEE, CIS, Baltics and Scandinavia, plus acquisitions by RTP in Portugal, YLE in Finland, and The Wonder Project (available on Prime Video) in the US. Stellar Entertainment has secured inflight rights for the US and Taiwan.

Set in the lush wetlands and tranquil waters of the Cauvery river, My Otter Diary reveals a rare view of otter family life, their survival strategies, and interactions with other species. But as pollution and destructive dynamite fishing threatens the delicate balance of their habitat, the otters, and the humans whose livelihoods also depend on the river, are often in conflict.

The original 60-minute international version, commissioned by European broadcaster ZDF/Arte and co-produced with All3Media International, Oxford Scientific Films and Aranya Parva Creations, aired on Arte recently.