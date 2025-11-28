Multicom Acquires Victory Film Library

At the recently concluded American Film Market, Los Angeles-based Multicom Entertainment inked a deal to acquire the Victory film library.

“Multicom had an excellent AFM,” reported Jesse Baritz, vice president of Content Acquisition & Development, “we met plenty of both new and returning buyers and fantastic intros to up-and-coming filmmakers. We brought a set of newly activated titles for the market, and completed a deal to purchase the Victory library during a meeting at our Multicom’s suite.”

The Victory library contains over 30 films and series released from 1992-2007, internationally produced in English, German, Italian, Spanish and more, with highlights such as: Shaka Zulu, a 2001 TV movie starring David Hasselhoff, Karen Allen, Omar Sharif and Grace Jones; Diamond Hunters, a 2001 film starring Alyssa Milano, Roy Scheider, and Sean Patrick Flanery; The Magnificent Ambersons, a 2002 film starring Jennifer Tilly, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, and Bruce Greenwood; A Long Way Home, a 2003 drama starring Chad Michael Murray, Diane Ladd and Robert Ulrich; John XXIII – The Good Pope, a 2003 biographical drama starting Bob Hoskins; Ocean Ave., a 2002 teen soap starting Megan Fox and featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Justine Eyre; and Incantesimo, RAI’s longest running soap opera.