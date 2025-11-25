OGM’s “Deep in Love” Achieves Record Ratings

OGM Pictures’ new drama series “Deep in Love,” distributed globally by OGM Universe, ranked as the #1 program of Friday night on Turkey’s TRT 1, primetime.

Fronted by the magnetic performances of Ulaş Tuna Astepe, Deniz Baysal, Burak Yörük, and Ava Yaman, and directed by Çağrı Bayrak, Deep in Love unfolds on the coast of the Black Sea, where the villages of Koçari and Furtuna have lived divided, bound by blood, pride, and an ancient curse. Centuries later, when Adil Koçari, the fierce son of the mountain, and Esme Furtuna, the brave daughter of the sea, fall in love as teenagers, their secret passion reignites the feud.

Deep in Love’s official accounts on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok achieved double-digit growth in a single week. Episodes 1–3 have each surpassed over 20 million views on YouTube. Episode 7 represents the strongest launch yet, hitting 8.4 million YT views within just 48 hours, one of the fastest ramp-ups of the season.