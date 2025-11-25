International Emmy Winners

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presented Emmys to television creators and performers from nine countries at the 53rd International Emmy® Awards last night in New York City.

The Gala was hosted by Live with Kelly and Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The Founders Emmy® was presented to Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. The Directorate Award was presented to João Roberto Marinho, chairman and president of Grupo Globo, by TV Globo news anchor William Bonner and Brazilian actress Lilia Cabral.

In addition to the two special awards, 16 International Emmys were presented by the Academy during the evening:

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days (Arts Programming), Oriol Pla (Best Performance by an Actor), Anna Maxwell Martin (Best Performance by an Actress), Ludwig (Comedy), Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza (Current Affairs), Hell Jumper (Documentary), Rivals (Drama Series), Bluey (Kids: Animation), Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie War Das So In Der DDR? [On Fritz’s Traces – What Was It Like In The GDR?] (Kids: Factual & Entertainment), Fallen (Kids: Live Action), Gaza, Search For Life (News), Shaolin Heroes: Denmark (Non-Scripted Entertainment), La Médiatrice [The Mediator] (Short-Form Series), It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (Sports Documentary), Deha [The Good & The Bad] (Telenovela), and Lost Boys & Fairies (TV Movie/Mini-Series).