Inter Medya Inks Deal in Kazakhstan

Turkey’s Inter Medya has licensed drama series Valley of Hearts and Last Summer in Kazakhstan.

Produced by TIMS&B Productions, Valley of Hearts has sold to over 60 countries to date and has been recently released as a Greek remake. The series revolves around the dark secrets and fierce power struggles within the powerful Şansalan family.

Produced by O3 Medya, Last Summer follows prosecutor Selim Kara, who receives an offer too good to refuse from a mob leader he sent to prison 8 years before.