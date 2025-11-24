Something Special Reps “Unforgettable Duet”

Seoul-based Something Special is heading to ATF with new reality music series “Unforgettable Duet,” which premiered on MBN in Korea on November 5, 2025, with the highest ratings among all cable channels in their time slots for pay-tv households.

Unforgettable Duet is an original unscripted series that follows a dementia patient and a family member on a journey to remember, with a celebrity host and panel featuring a diverse group of beloved Korean entertainers. Each episode is guided by a different renowned Korean singer termed the “Memory Singer.” In season 1 the host is TV personality Jang Yoon-jeong, one of the most influential Korean trot singers.

In other news, the company has recently hired Hayoung Rhee as vice president, head of Sales. Rhee joined the format specialist after spending 13 years at CJ ENM, where she served as general manager of the Entertainment Division.

Something Special’s co-founder Jin Woo Hwang (president and executive producer) said: “Something Special is so thrilled that our beloved series launched its full season on MBN to great success! After two weeks on air, the show earned top ratings and continues to attract new viewers. The show’s producer Jacob Han, and Something Special’s head of Productions will travel to ATF along with our esteemed new VP, head of Sales, Hayoung Rhee — who we welcome with open arms! Also heading to ATF is our top sales executive, Courtney Boyett. Our team is stronger than ever, and we look forward to furthering our mission of spreading Korean formats around the globe.”