Series Mania Forum to Hold Second Edition of Buyers Upfront

Series Mania founder and general director Laurence Herszberg unveiled that the Series Mania Forum (running March 24-26, 2026, in Lille, France) will be hosting the second edition of its Buyers Upfront.

The Upfront is an invitation-only event — set to take place on March 23, 2026, at the Lille Chamber of Commerce — showcasing exclusive excerpts from up to 12 international series. Curated by the festival’s artistic team, the selection will include high-potential series about to be released or still in post-production. The selection will be based on both artistic merit and broad audience appeal. Series submissions will be open from December 16 to February 10.

On the same day, the Buyers Choice Award for the most promising series will be presented at the Series Mania Welcome Drinks by a jury of buyers comprised of NRK’s Fredrik Luihn; WOWOW’s Haruka Jorgensen; France Télévisions’ Morad Koufane; TVI’s Margarida Pereira; and the BBC’s Nick Lee.

“The response we received last year to this new initiative was phenomenal. Our mission was to offer buyers a unique opportunity for exclusive screenings, dedicated meetings and networking opportunities, and from the feedback we received we accomplished our goal. We look forward to welcoming our new jury members to Lille as well as providing our guests with the wonderful BETA brunch again next year,” commented Herszberg.

“Last year our Series Mania Buyers Upfront marked a new chapter in the Forum’s evolution. We were delighted to announce Gaumont’s The Deal as the winner of the first annual Buyers Choice Award. From creation to international distribution, we are further solidifying our position as a one- stop shop and the must-attend event of the spring for the scripted community,” added Francesco Capurro, director of Series Mania Forum.

Originally established around its international co-production pitch, Series Mania Forum has expanded to include an IP market, a showcase venue, comprehensive conferences, and dynamic exhibitions. Registration is now open, and early bird badges are available until December 19, 2025.