NHK Unveils Grand Prix Japan Prize

The Awards Ceremony for the 52nd edition of the Japan Prize was held on the final day of the Japan Prize Festival in Tokyo (November 17-20, 2025).

The international competition is organized by NHK and recognizes outstanding works that expand the possibilities of education through media.

The Grand Prix Japan prize was presented to documentary The Brink of Dreams, from Felucca Films/Dolce Vita Films (Egypt, France).

In a remote village in southern Egypt, a group of girls rebel by forming an all-female street theater troupe. They dream of becoming actresses, dancers, and singers, challenging their families and villagers with their unexpected performances. Shot over four years, The Brink of Dreams follows them from childhood to womanhood, facing the most crucial choices of their lives.

The full list of prizes is available here.