Beta Film, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Partner on AI

Beta Film and Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg (FABW) have entered a partnership to develop and expand practical, European-based, and ethically responsible research, development, and training in the field of AI and virtual production.

This new initiative follows the recent foundation of the new AI start-up Chapter41 between Beta Film and industry execs Hannes Jakobsen, Dominik Böhm, and Lars Stark. Based in Berlin, Chapter41 will focus on the use of AI tools in optimizing workflows, consulting, and content production.

Dr. Andreas Bareiss, director, Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg, said: “With this partnership, we are bringing the industry directly into our innovation laboratories in a field that is highly relevant for the future, once again demonstrating the exceptional proximity to industry and practical relevance for which FABW is known. Our students don’t just learn theory – they are actively shaping the future of content production together with one of the most influential European players.”

Jan Wünschmann, producer, Beta Film, said: “Training future generations of filmmakers has always been a high priority at Beta. With this partnership, we are taking it a step further. In addition to supporting new talent, we will develop technologies and formats that will help shape the film and television landscape of the future. This collaboration is a great lab-to-market opportunity and an important part of our group-wide AI strategy.”