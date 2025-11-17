Warner Bros. in Final Play, Again

Warner Bros. is, once again, an object of desire. After AOL, Time Inc., AT&T, and Discovery, it’s now the turn of Paramount/Skydance, Comcast, and Netflix.

Each of these latest suitors is preparing to bid for the iconic Hollywood studio with a first round of bids due on November 20. Meanwhile, WBD is moving forward with plans to separate its assets into two groups: one comprising its studios and streaming businesses, and the other housing its cable networks.

Reportedly, Paramount is interested in acquiring the entire company (Paramount, then Viacom, first attempted to buy Warner Bros. in 1989), while the others are not interested in its cable network holdings. In addition to business considerations — Paramount is said to be prepared for a cash offer — there are political aspects, as conservatives are reportedly not fond of Netflix and its chairman, Reed Hastings, due to his support for Kamala Harris.

In other Paramount news, the company has agreed to sell its shares in the entities that control Chilean free-to-air TV channel Chilevision to Vytal Group — a holding company controlled by Tomas Yankelevich, along with Jorge Carey (the current owner of CNN Chile), and Edgar Spielmann.