Turkish Drama “Eshref Ruya” Gets Rose d’Or Nom

Inter Medya’s drama series Eshref Ruya, produced by TIMS&B Productions, has been nominated in the Best Soap/Telenovela category at the 2025 Rose d’Or Awards, with the winners to be announced during a gala event on December 1.

Most recently, the series — starring Çağatay Ulusoy and Demet Özdemir — was licensed to TVN Panama, after being sold in Albania, Romania, MENA/Amazon Prime, and to MBC/Shahid, where a second season is now on air on the platform.

In Turkey, the series, which follows the love story between a powerful mafia figure and a talented young musician, continues to lead in its primetime slot as the most-watched series on Wednesday nights.