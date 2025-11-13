A New Book About Formats

Maria Chiara Duranti, a familiar face at most international TV events, has written a book, her first, about a subject dear to her: Formats.

The 136-page book, in her native Italian language, is titled: “Gli scripted format” (The Scripted Formats), published by the Rome-based Carocci Editori, and sold for 15 euro.

An advisory member of FRAPA (the Format Recognition and Protection Association), Duranti in her book describes scripted formats — dramas adapted from original works — in the global TV landscape developed in the last 25 years.

Duranti shares in this book the experiences she has gained from participating in international markets and during meetings with producers, broadcasters, and other key players in the sector.

She adopted both an Italian and international perspective, which takes into account not only the U.S. and U.K players, but also productions in countries such as Spain, Turkey, South Korea, Scandinavia and Latin America.