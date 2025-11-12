Casta Diva Evolves From Boutique to Global Player

Four years after the creation of its television division, Casta Diva — part of Casta Diva Group — is emerging as one of Italy’s most ambitious and innovative content companies, under the leadership of COO Massimo Righini.

“With the mandate entrusted to me by CEO Fabio Nesi, I started from scratch,” said Righini. “Together with a talented team, we’ve built a structure that now aims to become the group’s third strategic pillar — a sign not only of financial growth, but also of our growing role within Italy’s audiovisual industry.”

From its first original format, Come una volta – Un amore da favola (Real Time), Casta Diva has built long-term partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery, producing titles such as Sos Acne, D’Amore e d’Abruzzo, Pazzi di Pizza, and Scarpetta d’Italia for Food Network. The company entered Rai2’s daytime schedule with La porta magica (now in its second season) and reached the streaming market with Holiday Crush for Prime Video, marking its first original series for a global platform.

Casta Diva recently announced its first scripted projects: a biopic on Franco Battiato for Rai1 and musical feature film Sarà perché ti amo.

The expanded leadership team now includes Francesco Gorgoni (head of the Creative Team), Andrea Vetuschi (head of Production), Alessandro De Rita (head of Drama & Documentaries), and Paolo Mastromarino (head of Formats).

“We want to be recognized as a true big indie,” said De Rita. “International in ambition, Italian in identity. Our goal is to grow without losing the agility and passion that make us unique.”

Casta Diva’s growth also aligns with the Group’s ESG certification and its commitment to inclusion and sustainability.