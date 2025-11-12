All3Media Brings a Varied Slate to Mexico

Indie distributor All3Media International is heading to MIP Cancun with a varied slate of premium titles available to buyers in attendance,

Exploring the hunt for a spy at the heart of British government, espionage thriller Secret Service is available for pre-sale. Led by a cast including Gemma Arterton, Rafe Spall, Roger Allam and Khalid Abdalla, this Potboiler Productions series for ITV, is directed by Oscar and BAFTA-winner James Marsh.

Starring Gillian Anderson, Lola Petticrew and Tom Cullen, four-part Trespasses is a forbidden love story set against the backdrop of the Troubles in 1970s Northern Ireland.

Also available is The Gold, the factual drama series inspired by the Brink’s-Mat robbery, starring Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper.

From Goalpost Television for Stan, Australia and Sundance, U.S., comes Australian crime mystery Black Snow, starring Travis Fimmel as a cold-case detective on the trail of a killer.

Three documentaries top All3Media’s unscripted line-up: The Trial of Michael Jackson; American Prince: JFK Jr. and The Moonies: Married to the Cult. Among the formats on offer, three titles from Studio Lambert are highlighted:The Circle, which sees a group of strangers living in one modern building and competing to win a cash prize; The Inheritance, which starred Elizabeth Hurley as the glamorous benefactor in the U.K. version; and reality competition Rise and Fall (pictured), pitching rulers, who live in an opulent penthouse, against grafters, who are confined to the basement.

