Trump Threatens BBC with $1 Billion Lawsuit

After BBC Director-General Tim Davie and News CEO Deborah Turness resigned over the controversy surrounding the manipulation of phrases and images from Donald Trump’s January 6, 2021 speech — to create the impression that the President had directly incited his supporters to storm the Capitol — in a BBC Panorama documentary, Donald Trump’s lawyers sent a letter to the BBC outlining three demands.

President Trump demands a full and fair retraction of the Panorama documentary; an apology for the false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading, and inflammatory statements; and compensation for the harm caused.

If the BBC does not comply with the above by November 14, President Trump will file legal action for no less than $1,000,000,000 (One Billion Dollars) in damages.