Comcast’s Sky in Talks to Buy ITV

Pay-tv company Sky (owned by Comcast) is in talks to buy British broadcaster ITV for $2.15 billion, including debt. The sale would include ITV’s free-to-air channels as well as its streaming service, ITVX.

ITV has confirmed the early-stage talks over a possible sale of its broadcasting arm to Sky. Any deal would not include ITV Studios, the production division behind I’m A Celebrity and Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has been the subject of previous takeover speculation.

In other Comcast news, the media giant is currently also exploring a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business. Comcast is among the potential buyers for Warner Bros. Discovery, alongside Paramount Skydance, which has already made three offers for the whole company, and Netflix.