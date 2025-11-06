Villains in High Demand in Hollywood

Out of the 135,600 listed actors in the U.S., it is estimated that just 8,600 of them have steady jobs. And those few who are in demand and work regularly on film and TV sets include a number of performers who look Russian, Chinese, or Iranian (in particular those who resemble Iranian Revolutionary Guards).

This is because many film and TV productions call for villains, including terrorists, smugglers, human traffickers, deviant politicians, and civil servants from those countries.

And this practice isn’t just limited to the U.S. Indeed, those of today’s so-called “Axis of Evil” countries have their own villains. Recently, in China, for example, anti-Japan productions are increasing, especially wartime flicks. The latest is the big-budget film Evil Unbound, about a unit of the Japanese Imperial Army conducting experiments on living Chinese people.

In July, another anti-Japanese film, Dead to Rights, about Japan’s massacre of Chinese people in the city of Nanjing, grossed the equivalent of $420 million.

Koreans also have grudges against the Japanese, while Japanese villains are no longer in fashion in Hollywood movies. Another group no longer needed in Hollywood are Arab-looking actors, recently replaced by Persians.