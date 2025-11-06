Microdramas Explored at MIP Cancun

At the upcoming MIP Cancun – set to take place November 18-21, 2025, at the Moon Palace resort — a panel of industry experts will explore the rapidly-growing microdrama sector.

On November 19, the sector’s reach, synergies, business models and opportunities will be discussed by Shawn Wu, VP of Globalization at FlareFlow, COL Group; Can Okan, founder and CEO of Inter Medya; and JC Acosta, head of The Mediapro Studio U.S. and Canada.

The special session, titled Micro Drama, Mega Audience, forms part of a conference program co-produced with UNTREF Media, bridging the mainstream and creator economies, and which also includes a new Brand Funded Programming track and Leadership Summit.

“The rise of microdramas reflects how creativity and technology are redefining audience engagement.” said María Pérez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun. “We’re proud to provide the platform where leading players can bring invaluable insights, connect with the global market and help companies define their approach to the sector.”

MIP Cancun’s 12th edition is set to welcome delegates from 47 countries across the Americas and internationally.