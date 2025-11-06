Inter Medya Inks New Sales for ‘Last Summer’

Istanbul-based Inter Medya has secured new sales for Turkish drama Last Summer. The drama series has been acquired by TVN Panama and by Pasiones, which will bring the program to viewers across the U.S. Hispanic.

Last Summer revolves around idealist prosecutor Selim Kara, who receives an offer too good to refuse from a mob leader he put into prison 8 years before.

“We are delighted to see Last Summer continue its successful expansion across the region,” said Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions at Inter Medya. “Latin America remains a strategic and highly important market for us, and we are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnerships with TVN Panama and Pasiones. These new deals reflect the growing strength of our catalog and the lasting global appeal of Turkish dramas.”

Inter Medya will showcase its line-up of series at MIP Cancun, where the company will once again be the main sponsor and will host exclusive screenings and events.