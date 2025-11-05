NEM Zagreb Unveils Full Agenda

The fifth edition of NEM Zagreb, taking place December 8-9, 2025, at the Esplanade hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, has unveiled this year’s conference program.

Seminars will include discussions on: CEE Producers: Reflections on the Last 5 Years; Leaders on AI: Opportunities and Challenges; Video Ads: Linear TV vs. TikTok, Meta and YouTube on TV; Original TV Series Formats and Adaptations; The Vertical Revolution: Micro-drama; and Creatives, It’s Not Only Hard in Your Country.

Sami Arpa, founder and CEO at Largo.ai, will give a masterclass on AI as the New Creative Partner in Video Creation, to show how AI can enhance creativity across content creation, from development to distribution, using tools like text-to-video, simulated focus groups, and predictive audience insights.

Dalibor Šumiga, expert in neuromarketing and consumer psychology, will offer her perspective on how marketing shapes consumer awareness and behavior in his presentation Inception: The Art of Planting Ideas.

Through the Q&A session A Band for a Brand, award winner John Altman will share his experience of composing music for over 4,000 commercials for some of the world’s most renowned brands.

Kenton Allen, CEO of Big Talk Studios, will dive into the intricate world of producing the Emmy-nominated show Ludwig, in the Q&A session Ludwig: The Puzzling World of Producing.

NEM Zagreb will then host a Q&A with Polish director/producer Dariusz Jablonski on Glina: A New Chapter. The Return of a Legend in a New Era, in which he will discuss the return of the popular crime series, now back with a new season, made in co-production with Apple Film Production, SkyShowtime, and TVP.

The conference line-up also includes sessions dedicated to the intersection of traditional television and digital video platforms, such as presentations From Broadcast to Algorithm: Why Every TV Station Needs a YouTube Strategy by Aleksandar Ašković, YouTube SEO and Strategy Expert; and Distribution Strategies when TV meets YouTube by Guy Bisson, executive director and co-founder of Ampere Analysis.

Additional presentations will explore how AI is reshaping the industry and the need to build digital infrastructures and ethical AI ecosystems.

Networking events include a Welcome Drink sponsored by A1 International Business, morning coffee breaks, a lunch sponsored by HAVC, and the traditional Christmas party, sponsored by Pickbox.

The full agenda is available here.