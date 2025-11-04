SBS Offers up to $50,000 for Development

SBS is on the hunt for innovative new factual series from Australian producers. Successful applicants will receive up to $50,000 in development funding to help bring their vision to life.

SBS is searching for projects that tackle issues impacting Australia today, challenging beliefs and provoking national conversations.

The SBS Factual Commissioning team will provide up to $50,000 in development funding for standout ideas with the potential to become must-see TV for a broad audience – particularly 35-55 year olds.

Head of SBS Unscripted, Joseph Maxwell, said: “At SBS we are always looking for bold new ideas that push boundaries. We want to work with the production community to deliver distinctive Australian content that matters. Our initiatives consistently deliver landmark shows – most recently, The People vs Robodebt. We are encouraging risk taking and innovation with SBS’s audience and Charter always front of mind.“